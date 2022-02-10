‘South Side’ Gets Season Three on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed comedy South Side for a third season. Season two of the show, about two friends who just graduated from community college and are working at a dead-end up despite being ready to take over the world, began in November.

South Side is shot in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. “The show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about,” said HBO.

South Side is created by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin. The three are executive producers.

“To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive VP, original comedy and adult animation, HBO Max. “A lot of people say that South Side is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘it’s time for the percolator.’”

The cast includes Bashir Salahuddin, Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, Nefetari Spencer and Diallo Riddle.

“We are blessed,” said Bashir Salahuddin and Riddle. “We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love. South Side finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

MTV Entertainment Studios produces the show, which initially launched on Comedy Central. Tony Hernandez executive produces for JAX Media. ■