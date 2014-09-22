'South Park' Goes After Redskins, Snyder

In keeping with its "snatched from the headline" plot twists, irreverent cable staple South Park is taking on the Washington Redskins and owner Dan Snyder in its Sept. 24 episode, "Go Fund Yourself."

The team is under pressure in Washington to change its name, which some American Indian groups argue is an offensive, dictionary-defined racial slur.

In the episode, the South Park crew uses kickstarter to fund a new company they decide to call The Washington Redskins. When an animated Dan Snyder claims its use is disparaging, the boys point out the team's federal trademark protection has been cancelled.

