Sources: Sinclair's Hanson Joining NAB Board

Rebecca Hanson, senior VP, startegy and policy, for Sinclair Broadcasting is joining the National Association of Broadcasters board, according to sources famliar with the move.

NAB announced newly elected members this week, but Hanson was not listed. She is being appointed to an open seat, rather than elected, according to a source.

Sinclair hired Hanson last fall from the FCC, where she has been senior advisor on broadcast spectrum to the media bureau.

At Sinclair, Hanson reports directly to Sinclair president David Smith.

Other TV members of the NAB board include Emily Barr, Post-Newsweek Stations; Marci Burdick, Schurz Communications; Chris Cornelius, Morgan Murphy Media; Brian Lawlor, The E.W. Scripps; Dave Lougee, Gannett Broadcasting; Vincent Sadusky, LIN Media.