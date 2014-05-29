Sources: Senate Commerce Looking to Schedule FCC Oversight Hearing
According to multiple industry sources, the Senate Commerce Committee has been trying to pencil in an FCC oversight hearing for June 18, though there might be a scheduling conflict on the FCC's end.
The witness list would include at least FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, and perhaps a Republican (likely senior Republican Ajit Pai if only one), or even all five commissioners.
Wheeler was the lone witness at a House Communications Subcommittee oversight hearing May 20, where network neutrality was a big topic of discussion. It is likely to be the same in the Senate Commerce Committee if that penciled-in meeting gets written in pen.
A committee spokesperson was unavailable for comment at press time.
