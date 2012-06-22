Sources: Senate Commerce Eyeing July Retrans Hearing

According to sources, the Senate Commerce Committee is

looking at holding a hearing in late July on retransmission consent and thesweeping communications deregulation bill backed by Senator James DeMint (R-S.C.)

A committee spokesperson was checking at press time, but had

no comment.

The bill is unlikely to go anywhere in the Senate as currently

constituted, but DeMint is in line to be ranking member and perhaps chairman

and some cable and satellite companies are said to have pushed for a hearing.

That bill is aimed at clearing out "decades-old"

regs DeMint says represent the government inappropriately picking winners and

losers.

The bill would: