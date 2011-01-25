Sources: Rockefeller Expected to Re-Introduce Spectrum Bill

According to sources, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) is

expected to reintroduce a bill as early as today that would authorize incentive

auctions to repay broadcasters who voluntarily give up spectrum for wireless

broadband.

The bill would make it clear that the reclamation needs to

be truly voluntary.

If it were reintroduced, it would come the same day that theFCC voted to create a technical framework for an interoperable public safetynetwork. Rockefeller's bill would pay for that network out of proceeds from the

spectrum auctions, as well as give spectrum to public safety for that purpose.

There has been some disagreement in Congress and in the

public safety community over whether the government should give the so-called D

block of spectrum to first responders or auction it and try to create a

public-private partnership that would create a commercial network that first

responders could use whenever they needed it.

The Coalition for 4G in America, which includes

Clearwire, Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile, want the FCC to auction that spectrum.

The D block is the spectrum the FCC tried to auction in 2007

to create that public-private partnership to build a national, interoperable

public safety network. It failed to draw the FCC's minimum bid. The FCC has

made re-auctioning that spectrum, which 4G supports, part of its national

broadband plan. It would not mandate a public-private partnership, but would

require the winning bidder to make that 10 MHz of spectrum available for public

safety in an emergency.

Rockefeller's bill would put the spectrum directly in the

hands of public safety, allocating the 10 MHz of spectrum for use by first

responders, who could lease the spectrum to commercial users on a pre-emptive

basis. Rockefeller would fund operation of that network with proceeds from the

planned auction of broadcast spectrum reclaimed for wireless broadband.

There were a number of incentive auction bills introduced in

the last Congress, including a Senate bill introduced by Senate Communications

Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.) and senior Commerce Committee member

Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-Me.) that would levy a spectrum fee on the

broadcasters who don't give up spectrum. Broadcasters argue that would not be

voluntary, and the Rockefeller bill has no spectrum fees.

A broadcast industry source said the re-introduced bill is

essentially the same as the one introduced in the last Congress, with a few

tweaks, but still to broadcasters' liking. A Rockefeller spokesperson was not

available for comment at press time.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has been stumping for

swift congressional action on a bill to authorize paying broadcasters out of

the treasury. The FCC has the authority to move broadcasters without paying

them, but broadcasters would not go without a fight and the chairman has

repeatedly indicated the incentive auction is the way to make more room for

more spectrum by giving broadcasters the incentive to give up spectrum real estate.