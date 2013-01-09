Sources: NAB, NCTA, MPAA Heads Will Meet With VP Biden on Violence

According to sources, the heads of the major media trade

associations will be meeting with Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday to talk

about violence in media and society.

This week, Biden is holding a series of meetings with

various groups, from gun owners and sportsmen's groups to victims' rights

groups -- those meetings kicked off Wednesday -- to various entertainment

companies as the White House has "the conversation" about how to stem

the kind of violence that resulted in mass shootings in Newtown, Aurora and

elsewhere.

According to a source familiar with the planned meeting,

Motion Picture Association of America chairman Chris Dodd, National Cable and Telecommunications

Association president Michael Powell, National Association of Broadcasters president

Gordon Smith, as well as representatives of the National Association of Theater

Owners and the Directors Guild, are among those slated for a Thursday meeting

with Biden.

A White House official speaking on background confirmed that

Thursday's meeting would include "representatives of the entertainment and

video game industries," but was not naming names.

The source said that following his meetings, as well as ones

among cabinet officials, senior White House officials and various stakeholders, "the

Vice President will present his recommendations to the President, who then will

announce a concrete package of proposals he intends to push without delay."

Pressure has been mounting in Washington for discussions

about the role of mental health, access to firearms and cultural influences on

gun violence.

Studios, cable operators and broadcasters through those respective

trade groups have all signaled they would be willing to be part of a

conversation about real-world violence.

NABarguably went the furthest, citing the legislation introduced by Senator

Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which

would mandate a government study of the impact of media violence on real

violence, and saying it was willing to cooperate with Congress on that study.

But NCTA said it was willing to participate in a

"collective discussion," and theMPAA said it was ready to talk as well.

David Cohen from Comcast/NBCU will also be at the meeting, the company confirms.