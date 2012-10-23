Sources: McSlarrow Getting New Operational Post at Comcast/NBCU

Look for Comcast/NBCU to announce that it is

moving Kyle McSlarrow out of D.C. and into a post that will gain him more

operational experience, which has been a goal of his.

No word on just what that will be, but multiple sources

confirmed Comcast/NBCU was prepping the announcement of a new post for

McSlarrow.

McSlarrow told B&C/Multichannel News in fall 2010 that he

had told NCTA from the outset he wanted eventually to get into the operations

side of the communications business. Looks like Comcast/NBCU has taken the next

step in grooming him for bigger things at the company.

According to sources, executive VP David Cohen will be assuming most of McSlarrow's public policy role for now, with former FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, senior VP of NBCU government affairs, reporting to Cohen.

His name had been raised as a possible FCC chair under a

Romney administration, buta source close to McSlarrow nixed that speculation last week, with an

exclamation point likely coming with Tuesday's expected announcement.

McSlarrow has been president, Comcast/NBCUniversal,

Washington, overseeing public policy and business operations there.

He joined the company in April 2011 from the National Cable and

Telecommunications Association, where he had been president since March 2005.

McSlarrow knows all about overseeing large budgets and

staffs. He previously served as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of

Energy, which boasted more than 100,000 employees and a budget of $23 billion,

according to his Comcast bio.