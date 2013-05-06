Sources: McCain Working on a la Carte Bill

According to sources, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is working on another a la carte bill to address his issues with bundled programming.

According to one source, McCain's bill came as a surprise to cable and satellite lobbyists, who were said to have been meeting with his staffers Monday to get briefed on the legislation.

McCain is a veteran critic of cable pricing and has long pushed for an a la carte model of programming, either voluntarily or via legislation.

A McCain spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.