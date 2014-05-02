Sources: May 8 For STELA Markup in House E&C

Communications stakeholders--and journalists--may have to clone themselves if the current plans for a marathon May 8 hearing/markup lineup on the House side of the Hill pan out.

According to multiple sources, the House Energy & Commerce Committee has settled on that date for a markup of the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELA).

The House Judiciary Committee is already scheduled to hold a Comcast oversight hearing the morning of May 8, followed by its own hearing on STELA at 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the House Energy & Commerce Committee was not available for comment at press time on the timing of the STELA hearing.