Sources: Judiciary Planning March 14 STELA Hearing
According to sources, the House Judiciary Committee is
teeing up a March 14 hearing on the Satellite Television Extension and Localism
Act (STELA).
A committee spokesperson had not comments, saying the committee does not notice hearings until a week before they are scheduled.
Judiciary divides jurisdiction over the reauthorization with
the House Energy and Commerce Committee, whose Communications Subcommittee Feb.
13 last week heldits first hearing on the law, which expires at the end of 2014. It featured
a mix of government and industry stakeholders, including the FCC, DirecTV and
broadcasters.
STELA provides for a blanket license so that satellite
operators can important distant network signals without negotiating
individually for carriage. Last time around the renewal was contentious and
delayed past its expiration date.
No word on who the witnesses will be for the Judiciary
hearing, but they are said to be government types.
