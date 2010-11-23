Sources: Industry Stakeholders Meet At FCC

Sources inside and outside the FCC confirm that

there was a meeting Monday between top FCC staffers and at least three of the

industry stakeholders involved in long-standing discussions over network

neutrality regs.

The meeting was with NCTA President Kyle

McSlarrow, AT&T Senior EVP of External and Legal Affairs James Cicconi

and Tom Tauke, EVP, public affairs, policy and communications, according to the

sources, who said there were separate meetings with public interest group

representatives and tech types.

Together, those groups were part of joint,

FCC-brokered discussions earlier in the year to try to come up with a

compromise on securing Internet openness. Those talks eventually broke off

after participants Verizon and Google struck a side agreement on net neutrality

guidelines that divided the coalition of the Internet willing over the

issues of applying them to wireless broadband and so-called managed services.

Separately, according to an ex parte

filing, Cicconi talked with Edward Lazarus, the FCC's chief of staff, last

Friday (Nov. 19) and Sunday (Nov. 21) about the network neutrality proceeding.

Sources indicate FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski is trying to come up with an item as early as the

December meeting that would use existing FCC authority to expand and codify the

commission's network openness principles per last October's proposed rulemaking

and similar to a legislative compromise under House Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) that had industry support but failed

to get the Republican backing Waxman had said was necessary to proceed.

In his separate meeting with Lazarus, Cicconi talked up the merits

of the Waxman bill and said it should be a "model" for any

"substantive resolution" of the issue.