Sources: House To Put Off Spectrum Hearing

The House Communications & Technology Subcommittee is

not expected to hold a planned hearing on the FCC/administration's spectrum

reclamation plans next week, according to sources inside and outside the House

Energy & Commerce Committee.

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton

(R-Mich.) had signaled to broadcasters earlier in the week that the subcommittee planned to hold the spectrum hearing, but it was

never officially announced. A source said it was likely being postponed after

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) scheduled a legislative hearing

on his resolution to invalidate the FCC's network neutrality rules and

postpone a markup of that resolution.

That came after Democrats complained the markup was going to

be held without a legislative hearing on the substance of the resolution.

Broadcasters are increasingly concerned that the FCC's plan

to have broadcasters voluntarily give up up to 120 mHz of spectrum for

wireless broadband is looking less voluntary and more like a forced move to

less attractive spectrum real estate and cramped quarters that will not allow

them to offer a range of services--mobile DTV, multicast channels--that will

keep them competitive in the app-driven, broadband-heavy future being pushed bythe FCC and administration.