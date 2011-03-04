Sources: House To Put Off Spectrum Hearing
The House Communications & Technology Subcommittee is
not expected to hold a planned hearing on the FCC/administration's spectrum
reclamation plans next week, according to sources inside and outside the House
Energy & Commerce Committee.
Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton
(R-Mich.) had signaled to broadcasters earlier in the week that the subcommittee planned to hold the spectrum hearing, but it was
never officially announced. A source said it was likely being postponed after
Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) scheduled a legislative hearing
on his resolution to invalidate the FCC's network neutrality rules and
postpone a markup of that resolution.
That came after Democrats complained the markup was going to
be held without a legislative hearing on the substance of the resolution.
Broadcasters are increasingly concerned that the FCC's plan
to have broadcasters voluntarily give up up to 120 mHz of spectrum for
wireless broadband is looking less voluntary and more like a forced move to
less attractive spectrum real estate and cramped quarters that will not allow
them to offer a range of services--mobile DTV, multicast channels--that will
keep them competitive in the app-driven, broadband-heavy future being pushed bythe FCC and administration.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.