Sources: House Communications Subcommittee Teeing Up Spectrum Hearing
According to multiple sources, the House Communications
Subcommittee is looking at holding a hearing July 23 on the broadcast incentive
auctions.
Expected to testify are representatives of the National
Association of Broadcasters -- likely former FCC Wireless Bureau chief Rick
Kaplan, but NAB had no comment; Preston Padden, who is representing the
Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, a group of approximately 70
stations that may be interested in putting spectrum up for auction; representatives
from the telcos; and a representative of the public interest community. Padden
had no comment, saying the proper protocol is to let the committee announce its
witness list.
According to a source, the committee is also looking for an FCC witness to testify.
Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has pledged vigorous
oversight of the auctions, including a series of spectrum-related hearings.
That is not surprising since he was instrumental in the House version of
legislation creating those auctions.
A subcommittee spokesperson was not available
for comment at presstime.
