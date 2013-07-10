Sources: House Communications Subcommittee Teeing Up Spectrum Hearing

According to multiple sources, the House Communications

Subcommittee is looking at holding a hearing July 23 on the broadcast incentive

auctions.

Expected to testify are representatives of the National

Association of Broadcasters -- likely former FCC Wireless Bureau chief Rick

Kaplan, but NAB had no comment; Preston Padden, who is representing the

Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, a group of approximately 70

stations that may be interested in putting spectrum up for auction; representatives

from the telcos; and a representative of the public interest community. Padden

had no comment, saying the proper protocol is to let the committee announce its

witness list.

According to a source, the committee is also looking for an FCC witness to testify.

Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has pledged vigorous

oversight of the auctions, including a series of spectrum-related hearings.

That is not surprising since he was instrumental in the House version of

legislation creating those auctions.

A subcommittee spokesperson was not available

for comment at presstime.