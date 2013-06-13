Sources: FCC Won't Require Video Captioning of Internet Clips

The FCC won't require programmers to close-caption video

clips from TV shows when they play on the Internet, but it will encourage them

to do so, and it will delay implementation of the captioning requirement for

playback devices like DVD and Blu-Ray players.





That is according to FCC sources familiar with a petition

for reconsideration and further notice of proposed rulemaking on implementation

of the Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) that the commissioners

are expected to vote to approve, the sources said. The captioning mandate

applies to broadcast and cable content on the Web, not to Web-original video.





Programmers will still have to caption full-length TV

programming that they post or stream on the Web, but will not have to caption

clips. But according to one source, the item suggests that the FCC would like

to start seeing those clips captioned or it might have to revisit the issue.





"If the industry does not start closed captioning for

more clips, particularly news clips, we might have to impose the

requirement," said the source, characterizing the language in the item.

The item makes it official. The FCC will revisit the clip issue in six months

to see if the industry has gotten the hint.





The item, which was pushed out the door by former FCC

chairman Julius Genachowski before he left last month, would exempt some

categories of playback devices -- digital still and video cameras and video

baby monitors -- from the rules' captioning mandate. But it would only delay

the deadline for DVD and Blu-Ray player captioning compliance pending the

resolution of issues teed up in the further notice of proposed rulemaking. That

notice "basically asks what the requirements mean for those devices,"

said one source.





Communications equipment manufacturers had been pushing for

more clarity.





The NRPM is essentially a reprieve for those manufacturers

from the current Jan. 1, 2013, compliance date since there will have to be time

for comment and reply comment on the further NPRM, then for the FCC to review

those and make a decision.





"Once we say how it will apply, [equipment

manufacturers] are going to need additional time to do that," said one

source. "We can't tell them how to comply in December and expect them to

have devices Jan. 1." The item also will make the mandate for compliance

by playback devices the date of manufacture rather than the date of

importation, shipping or sales. That means that noncompliant devices

manufactured before the compliance date can still be sold after that date,

rather than having stores "sweep the shelves."