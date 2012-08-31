Sources: FCC Teeing Up Spectrum Item for September

According to various sources inside and outside the FCC, FCC

chairman Julius Genachowski will include a proposal on FCC incentive auctions

at the commission's September meeting.

Those are the auctions that will combine a reverse auction

to compensate broadcasters for giving up spectrum -- lowest bidder wins -- with

an auction of that reclaimed spectrum to the highest bidder, presumably

wireless companies desperately seeking, or at least talking about desperately

needing, more bandwidth.

The Obama administration has made finding more wireless

broadband spectrum a national priority, which will also include freeing up more

from federal users.

Broadcasters have said they need more info from the FCC on

just how the auctions will be structured before they can decide whether and how

much spectrum to give up, if any.

Among the issues is how broadcasters will be repacked into

smaller spectrum real estate to free up blocks of spectrum or wireless use.

Some broadcaster have argued that they could provide some relief for congested

wireless networks without having to get out of the business by using their

"one-to-many" model to offload wireless traffic at peak periods.