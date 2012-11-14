Sources: FCC Extends Tribune Waivers

According to sources, the FCC is clearing the way for

Tribune's new owners to take control of its TV station licenses.

The Media Bureau has given the commissioners a heads up that

it will be issuing a decision by week's end extending Tribune's permanent

waiver of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rules in Chicago, and

temporary waivers in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Hartford, which will

allow the license transfers to go through.

In addition, the chairman's office has circulated for

commission vote an order rejecting a petition to deny the permanent Chicago

waiver, filed by the United Church of Christ, the Teamsters and others.

Tribune's new ownership out of bankruptcy will have to

either divest or seek new waivers under the FCC's new ownership rules once they

are voted on, which could come sooner rather than later.

The chairman's office also circulated its much-anticipated

quadrennial review of its media ownership rules, which proposes to loosen the

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rules along the lines of former chairman

Kevin Martin's rule changes in 2007, when the Tribune waivers were also

granted.