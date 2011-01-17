Sources: FCC Comcast/NBCU Vote Expected Today

The FCC is expected Tuesday to give the green light to Comcast to team up with NBC Universal in a $30 billion joint venture, according to two sources close to the commissioners.

"Look for the commissioners to vote it within the hour," said one source at around noon on Tuesday. The vote is expected to be 4-1 with Democratic Comissioner Michael Copps expected to provide a ringing dissent.

The deal comes with plenty of conditions, including on access to broadcast, cable, and online content, and network neutrality conditions. The network neutrality condition will be an "enforceable commitment" even if the rules are thrown out by the courts, according to a source.

The deal also comes not quite a year since the two companies officially fiiled the joint venture request with the FCC Jan. 28, 2010.

The sources say the approval order is essentially the same as the draft circulated Dec. 21, with a few edits from commissioners.

No word on whether Justice will announce its OK at the same time, but it is also exected to allow the combo. It has been closely coordinating its review with the FCC, according to various sources.