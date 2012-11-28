Sources: Ergen to Make Personal Pitch to FCC on Spectrum Proposal

FCC sources confirm that Dish chairman Charlie Ergen is

planning to meet with commissioners and staff Thursday to talk about the FCC's

proposal to allow Dish and others to use satellite spectrum for terrestrial

broadband.

Dish was denied a waiver request to use its spectrum for a

terrestrial 4G net while the FCC teed up a broader reform of its rules, but was

unhappy when the result included restrictions on use of the spectrum to protect

adjacent spectrum the FCC plans to auction to open up even more real estate for

wireless broadband.

Dish has said those restrictions could cripple its plans to

launch that network, while the FCC has suggested that Dish simply wants to

wants to destroy the value of adjacent spectrum the restrictions are meant to

protect in order to reap a private windfall.

According to a highly placed source, at least two of the

five commissioners have already voted to approve the item, though that is one

short of the needed three. At least one commissioner has not voted the item in

part so they can first hear Ergen make his case, according to the source.

A Dish spokesperson had not returned a request for comment

at presstime.