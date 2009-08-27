Sources: Chessen Leaving FCC to Join NCTA

According to sources, Rick Chessen is exiting the FCC to join the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

Chessen, who has been a top aide to FCC Commissioner and former Acting Chairman Michael Copps, will succeed Dan Brenner heading up the association's law and regulatory policy. NCTA had no comment.

Sources also confirm a report in Communications Daily that Fox TV Stations' D.C. executive, Dianne Smith, will also join the association.