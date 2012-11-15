Sources: Chairman Proposes Making Some JSAs Attributable

It

looks like FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski wants at least some same-market

joint sales agreements (JSAs) between TV stations -- likely ones that meet some

minimum threshold of sales -- to count toward local ownership caps for the

stations providing those services.

Multiple sources confirmed that

attribution for "certain JSAs" was part of the quadrennial review order circulated by FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski among the other commissioners for a vote, though those sources had

not done a deep dive into the details. Not being counted against ownership totals are shared services agreements (SSAQ's), according to a highly placed FCC source. Some commenters, including cable operators, had pushed the commission to include those as well.

The FCC in 2003 voted to makeradio JSAs attributable, but did not extend that to TV. The following year, it tentatively concluded that it

should. In releasing its

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the quadrennial review in December of last

year, the commission again asked whether it was time to extend it to TV, but

said it had reached no conclusion.

Even some opponents of adding TV

JSAs to the attribution roster have wondered why the FCC hadn't dropped that

other shoe before now.

The FCC currently limits local TV

station owners to no more than two stations in a market (a duopoly) so long as

one of the stations is not among the top for stations in the market based on

market share and at least eight independently owned stations remain in the

market. Now, selling ad time on another TV station in the market could trigger

those limits.

The FCC already counts certain local

marketing agreements (LMAs) toward its local limits. Those are deals in which a broker buys blocks on time

on a station, supplies the programming and sells the ad time.

While FCC sources had seen the

summary of the order, they had not gotten into the details of the extensive

document at press time. That may have been because staffers were working on

vetting the Tribune Waiver decision, which the Media Bureau's wants to release

Friday.

As a result, those sources did

not know whether existing JSAs would be grandfathered under the proposal, and

if so, for how long. In the case of radio, stations had two years to come into

compliance, according to an attorney familiar with the rules.

According to sources, the "certain JSAs" meant those selling 15% or more of the other station's ad time, the same threshhold it applied to radio JSAs. And however the FCC slices it, the National Association of Broadcasters, which opposes the move, won't be happy if that part of the order survives edits from the commissioners now vetting the item. NAB declined comment at presstime.

Most likely that part of the

order will have the three Democrat votes it needs to survive any pushback from

Republicans on the commission.

Cable operators, broadcast unions

and others have complained that JSAs and other joint sales and services

agreements constitute de facto control by the brokering stations and are simply

a way to skirt local market caps and give the combined stations more leveragein joint retrans negotiations.

Broadcasters have argued that many

multichannel video providers have "substantially larger" shares of a

local market than TV stations, even broadcasters with joint sales or services

agreements for more than one station in a market. They say that trying to achieve

carriage negotiation "symmetry" by limiting broadcasters' local

market scale would be bound to fail.