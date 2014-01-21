Source: Snow or No, FCC Auction Still a Go

Neither snow, nor more snow, will apparently stay the FCC from getting spectrum into the wireless market.

According to an FCC source on background, the H Block spectrum auction is still scheduled to start tomorrow—Jan. 22—despite an East Coast snowstorm that closed government offices Tuesday in Washington and Pennsylvania—the FCC's Gettysburg office is auction central.

The H block is the first of three spectrum auctions, the last being the broadcaster incentive auction scheduled for mid-year 2015.

The spectrum auctions have the dual purpose of freeing up more spectrum for wireless broadband, an Obama Administration priority, and paying for FirstNet, the interoperable first responder broadband network. The FCC is expecting to get a healthy down payment from the auction.