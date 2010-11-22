Source: FCC Looking to Reunite Net Neutrality Stakeholders

According to

an industry source and seconded by a source close to one of the FCC

commissioners, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski is looking to get net neutrality

stakeholders back together this week to talk about a compromise on

network neutrality regs along the lines of a scuttled bipartisan

legislative solution, with the goal of moving something by the end of the year.

"I do expect them to

have [a stakeholder meeting]," said the FCC source, "if they have not

already." A source with one of the parties to past industry talks at the

FCC and elsewhere said there had been no weekend

meeting, but a source with another of those parties said they were expecting one this week.

Talks about a legislative fix for network neutrality began at the FCC before moving outsidethe building after a Google/Verizon side agreement threw a monkey wrench into those,

then over to Capitol Hill where the bill collapsed under the weight of

Republican opposition. The goal now would be voting something out by the

end of the

year, pinned to the FCC's existing Title I regime for overseeing

broadband rather than reclassifying under Title II, which got strong

pushback from some House Democrats as well as virtually all

the Republicans.

The FCC

source also says the chairman was considering pushing the December

meeting date back from Dec. 15 to Dec. 20 or 21 to give him more time to

line up support before circulating an order.

The meeting had not been moved as of late Sunday, according to an FCC spokesperson.

A source

familiar with the FCC's agenda said that no meeting with stakeholders

had yet been held and none had yet been scheduled for this week.

A Saturday meeting

would have had to be held without National Cable &

Telecommunications Association President, Kyle McSlarrow, one of the

major

stakeholders and

past participant in FCC and outside negotiations. He was scheduled to be

in Michigan for a family football outing.

