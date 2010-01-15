Source: FCC Got 120,000 Network Neutrality Comments

According an FCC staffer familiar with the docket, the

commission received a whopping 120,000 comments in its network neutrality

docket, with an "unofficial" 110,000 backing its proposed expansion

and codification of the rules thanks to one massive filing.

The deadline for filing comments was midnight Jan. 14.

Initially it had looked like somewhere north of 20,000

comments had been received, which would have made a more even split on pros and

cons. But the source said one filer, identified as CREDO Action, actually

included 98,000 comments in support of the rules in a single submission.

Credo, a credit card and mobile phone company that raises

money for progressive causes, according to its Web site, has another site

Credo Action, hosting various online petitions, which had included one asking

the FCC to support network neutrality rules.