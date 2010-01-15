Source: FCC Got 120,000 Network Neutrality Comments
According an FCC staffer familiar with the docket, the
commission received a whopping 120,000 comments in its network neutrality
docket, with an "unofficial" 110,000 backing its proposed expansion
and codification of the rules thanks to one massive filing.
The deadline for filing comments was midnight Jan. 14.
Initially it had looked like somewhere north of 20,000
comments had been received, which would have made a more even split on pros and
cons. But the source said one filer, identified as CREDO Action, actually
included 98,000 comments in support of the rules in a single submission.
Credo, a credit card and mobile phone company that raises
money for progressive causes, according to its Web site, has another site
Credo Action, hosting various online petitions, which had included one asking
the FCC to support network neutrality rules.
