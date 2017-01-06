Source: Blackburn to Head House Communications

According to a source tracking the selections, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has been tapped to head the House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications & Technology Subcommittee.

Blackburn has been active on the subcommittee, opposing the FCC’s net neutrality rules, broadband privacy framework and set-top box revamp. She has been vice chair of the full committee. She is also on President-elect Donald Trump's transition team executive committee.

Former communications Subcommittee Chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.) was term limited, but moved up to chair of the full committee, succeeding Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who was term limited as well.

The source said the following have been named to chair the other subcommittees: Upton will chair Energy & Power; Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) will chair Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade; Rep. Tim Murphy (R-Pa.), Oversight and Investigations; Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Tex.), Health; and Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.), Environment.

Committee assignments are expected to be announced Friday (Jan. 6).