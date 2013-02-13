SOTU: Gun Violence Plan Makes No Mention of Entertainment

The president's priorities for reducing gun violence,

outlined in

a report on strengthening the middle class and the country that was

released in concert with his State of the Union Address, makes no mention of

media.





He also made no mention of the media in the portion of his

speech devoted to efforts to address gun violence.





In a section on reducing gun violence, the report outlines

four "commonsense" steps the country can take now to "better

protect our children and communities."





They are: "(1) closing background check loopholes to

keep guns out of dangerous hands; (2) banning military-style assault weapons

and high-capacity magazines, and taking other commonsense steps to reduce gun

violence; (3) making schools safer; and (4) increasing access to mental health

services."