SOTU: Gun Violence Plan Makes No Mention of Entertainment
The president's priorities for reducing gun violence,
outlined in
a report on strengthening the middle class and the country that was
released in concert with his State of the Union Address, makes no mention of
media.
He also made no mention of the media in the portion of his
speech devoted to efforts to address gun violence.
In a section on reducing gun violence, the report outlines
four "commonsense" steps the country can take now to "better
protect our children and communities."
They are: "(1) closing background check loopholes to
keep guns out of dangerous hands; (2) banning military-style assault weapons
and high-capacity magazines, and taking other commonsense steps to reduce gun
violence; (3) making schools safer; and (4) increasing access to mental health
services."
