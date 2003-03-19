¡Sorpresa! gets Time Warner digital carriage
Hispanic kids network ¡Sorpresa!,
which launched March 15, has signed a deal with Time Warner Cable of New York
and New Jersey.
Beginning March 19, the channel
will be available to about 1.4 million digital subscribers offering DTV en Español.
In other ¡Sorpresa! news, Puerto
Rico Public Broadcasting System will become a program supplier to the
channel.
