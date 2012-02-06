SOPA/PIPA Opponents Tell Hill to ScrapLegislation, Period

House

and Senate antipiracy legislation opponents are pressing their offensive.

Having tabled versions of PIPA and SOPA they argued were Internet chillers or

killers, they are calling on Congress to essentially to back off any

legislative antipiracy efforts at all.

In

an open letter to the House and Senate, Free Press, Public Knowledge, Mozilla

(though not Google or Yahoo!), and a laundry list of groups and companies from

the Electronic Frontier Foundation to the Cheeseburger Network, said that SOPA

and PIPA can't be fixed, that they shouldn't be fixed by politicians behind

closed doors, and that nothing should be done until Congress has determined the

"true extent" of online infringement and the economic effects of that

activity.

"Now

is the time for Congress to take a breath, step back and approach the issues

from a fresh perspective," they said.

While

some SOPA/PIPA opponents offered an alternative bill, the OPEN Act, which would

go at the issue by treating it as one of illegal imports and giving the

International Trade Commission the charter of going after such illegal imports,

that appeared to be more of a fallback position if PIPA/SOPA retained traction

on the Hill. A spokesman for Public Knowledge said the letter was a signal that

that, too, should be scrapped and legislators should "start from

scratch" to get "a better handle" on the issue.

The

letter came as Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), who sponsored the bill, put

sections of the OPEN Act in "the cloud" for vetting by the public, which was

being billed as the first "public" markup of a bill.