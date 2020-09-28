Exclusive: Sony Spanish-Language FAST Channels Join The Roku Channel

Sony Pictures Television is launching three free ad-supported streaming television channels on Roku’s free streaming service, The Roku Channel, starting Tuesday, SPT said.

The new Sony Canal Novelas, which will air telenovelas, joins Sony Canal Comedias, which airs comedies, and Sony Canal Competencias, which airs reality competition shows. The Roku Channel reaches more than 40 million viewers and is available on Roku-enabled smart TVs and devices. Potential viewers can also access the programming via the Plex app, and it’s also available via Vizio SmartCast.

The three channels are packed with programming produced by Sony Pictures Television International Production and target the U.S. Hispanic market, which offers a potential audience of more than 60 million viewers.

“Sony Pictures Television has a compelling portfolio of Spanish-language entertainment that appeals to The Roku Channel’s engaged audience,” said Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD growth, Roku, in a statement. “At Roku, we’re laser-focused on delivering the best streaming experience to our customers. We know that the US Hispanic audience is rapidly growing and we’re very excited to partner with SPT to bring their vast library to The Roku Channel.”