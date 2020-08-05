SPT Launching Free, Ad-Supported Sony Canal Channels

Sony Pictures Television is launching Sony Canal, a new free, ad-supported television destination for U.S. Spanish-language audiences, the company said Wednesday.

SPT is kicking off the offering with two new U.S. Spanish-language channels -- Sony Canal Comedias and Sony Canal Competencias -- that are making their debut as apps on Vizio’s SmartCast Smart TV platform.

“The US Hispanic audience is one of the most rapidly growing segments in the country. With these channels, whether it’s comedies or game shows, we are excited to have a new home for Sony Pictures Television’s diverse content offerings that appeal to multi-faceted, Spanish-speaking viewers,” TC Schultz, EVP, networks operations, programming and strategy, Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

Sony Canal Comedias will feature Spanish-language comedies from the library of SPT International Production, while Sony Canal Competencias will include reality competition series and game shows. Sony Canal Comedias will offer local Latin American productions of such classic sitcoms as La Niñera (The Nanny), Quién Manda a Quien (Who’s the Boss) and Casados Con Hijos (Married… with Children) and Sony Channel’s Los Caballeros Las Prefieren Brutas. Sony Canal Competencias will debut with Escape Perfecto, the Mexican adaptation of the SPT game format Raid the Cage, which features couples completing both trivia and physical challenges to buy time to haul prizes from a gigantic cage before the doors slam shut.

Sony Canal is expected to launch additional ad-supported channels later this year.