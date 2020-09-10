Plex Launches Spanish-language Channels

Quasi-free streaming service Plex has announced the addition of Spanish-language programming to its recently launched live-linear streaming component.

Plex, which combines a long-popular streaming media management software tool with a growing AVOD platform, said 25 live-linear Spanish-language options will roll out on its service over the coming weeks, brining its total linear channel selection to more than 100.

Six of those channels will roll out Thursday, with three coming from Sony Canal. The Sony Comedias channel, for example, will feature classic comedies including Casados con Hijos (an adaptation of Married with Children), La Niñera (The Nanny) and Mi Bella Genio (I Dream of Jeannie).

There’s also dramas, telenovelas and musicals.

“A few weeks ago we launched free Live TV on Plex. Which was great—if you enjoy your content in English,” Plex said in a blog post announcing the additions. “If you were a fan of Spanish language content, there wasn’t quite as much to enjoy. So today we are excited to announce for our US audiences, that we’re adding a new serving of channels featuring a wide array of Spanish language content—telenovelas, game shows, sitcoms, movies, award-winning series and more.”