Sony broadens reach
Sony Broadband Entertainment has formed a subsidiary to create, incubate, operate, invest in and acquire digital-media companies.
Known as 550 Digital Media Ventures, the subsidiary will work with Sony Corp. of America, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and manage a collaborative network of digital-media companies. The network will initially consist of more than 35 companies.
