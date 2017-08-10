Some Troubled By 'Trump TV'

President Donald Trump continues to get pushback on a video series he has started posting on his Facebook page trumpeting his accomplishments in a news-style format billed as an alternative to "fake news."



The online video was created by Lara Trump, wife of the President's son, Eric Trump, and onetime producer at CBS' Inside edition, who introduced the series last week in front of the camera, talking about jobs and unemployment figures and more she suggested had been drowned out by fake news.



It is sponsored by Trump's reelection committee.



A second edition, billed "News of the Week," was posted on Aug. 5 and "anchored" by former CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany who delivered the news from Trump Tower in New York. McEnany ended the video with the sign-off "That is the real news."



""[T]he adoption of phrases like 'fake news' and 'real news' is alarming, especially coming from the president. This is Orwellian, and it’s happening right now, right here," said Tom Rosenstiel, executive director of the American Press Institute, in an interview on web site Vox.



The President has repeatedly branded major news outlets including the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN as fake news and biased outlets attempting to delegitimize his presidency. His response has been to try and delegitimize them.