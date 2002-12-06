Some eyes avert Taken
Sci Fi Channel miniseries Taken shed some viewers in its fourth
outing Thursday night.
The miniseries, co-produced with Steven Spielberg, earned a 3.6 rating
Dec. 5, its lowest rating so far.
Taken's Dec. 2 premiere nabbed a stellar 4.9 rating. Ratings dipped to a
4.1 for episode two Dec. 3, but the third installment rebounded to a 4.3
Dec. 4, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The 10-part, 20-hour series airs over 10 consecutive weeknights through Dec.
13.
