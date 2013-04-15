Some Dems Reject CISPA as Currently Constituted

Ranking House Communications Subcommittee member Anna Eshoo

and some Democratic colleagues warned Monday that the Cyber Information Sharing

and Protection Act (CISPA) would need more changes or they cannot support it.

The bill can probably pass the House without their support,

but their concerns signal the sort of Democratic pushback that stalled a

similar bill in the House last session.





In a Dear Colleague letter being circulated on the Hill,

Eshoo and fellow Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Janice Schakowsky

(Ill.) and Rush Holt (New Jersey) said that the bill, while improved, still

falls short of the mark.





That letter came despite changesto the bill by its Republican and Democratic co-sponsors last week in an

attempt to address the concerns of Eshoo and others. The billis expected to be debated on the House floor this week.





Eshoo and the others said that the bill lacks three key

elements:





It does not require companies sharing information with the

government or other companies to anonymize that data. It would allow information to be shared directly between private companies and

the NSA. It provides a "sweeping" limitation on liability for sharing

information in good faith. "The breadth of conduct thus immunized is

considerable and may protect companies who take negligent or reckless action in

response to a cyberthreat or who fail to take any step to remove personal

information prior to sharing," the Democrats say, arguing that it needs to

be limited.

The legislators plan to introduce amendments in the Rules

Committee before the House takes up the bill. If those are not adopted by the

House, they say, "we intend to oppose the legislation, and urge Members

concerned about civil liberties and privacy to do the same." Privacy

activists have not been assuaged by Republican amendments. Reddit cofounder

Alex Ohanian last week teamed with Fight for the Future on a video and petition

calling on Google, Internet powerhouses to fight the bill, saying CISPA would

"make every privacy policy on the web a total joke."





Google, for its part, was not ready to either bury the bill

or praise it.





"We do think this is an important issue and

we're watching the process closely," said a Google spokesperson, "but

we haven't taken a formal position on any specific legislation."