Sohn to Testify About Set-Tops

The House Communications & Internet Subcommittee has
officially announced its Apr. 15 hearing on the national broadband plan and
set-top navigation devices, confirming a report from B&C.

Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn, who supports the FCC's
proposal for an open access device to wed broadband and multichannel video
access, will be among the witnesses, PK spokesman Art Brodsky confirms.

Look for a box manufacturer along the lines of a Motorola to
be represented, as well as the cable industry, which has concerns about what
they see as a possible one-size-fits-all solution in a multi-sized market,
DirecTV, and perhaps another public interest group witness, according to a
source.