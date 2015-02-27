Sohn To Speak At ACA Summit

Gigi Sohn, the top aide to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, has been added to the agenda for next week's American Cable Association Summit.

She is slated for a March 4 address at the gathering of small and medium-sized operators.

"ACA members greatly appreciate that Gigi Sohn, a recognized thought leader on Internet issues, will be on hand to express her ideas on the many key issues that ACA members care so deeply about," said ACA president Matt Polka. "We’re honored that Ms. Sohn will be joining us at a time when everyone is looking for the best approach to ensure America is seen as the broadband connectivity capital of the world."

