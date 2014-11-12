Sohn: Net Neutrality Rules Unlikely By Year-End

Gigi Sohn, top aide to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, said Wednesday that it was unlikely that the FCC would come up with new network neutrality rules before early next year.

That came in a panel discussion on the Diane Rehm public radio show, where Sohn defended the need for strong net neutrality rules and, potentially, preempting state laws limiting municipal broadband.

Sohn, former head of net neutrality advocacy group Public Knowledge, said the FCC was working with all possible speed. She also said reports that her boss disagreed with the President's call for Title II regs was off base and that no one should conclude from meetings with stakeholders on the issue that he is either for or against that approach.

