SoftBank/Sprint Deal Clears CFIUS Review

According to Sprint and SoftBank, their deal

has received clearance from CFIUS (the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States).

In a filing with the

Securities & Exchange Commission, the companies said there are no more

unresolved national security issues related to the proposed purchase of Sprint

by Japanese company SoftBank.

That review also

included the sale of spectrum from Clearwire, whose purchase by Sprint from a

consortium of cable operators and Google the FCC approved back in December.

SoftBank is seeking a waiver of the FCC's 25% cap on foreign ownership to be

able to own Clearwire.

But the CFIUS approval

comes with a few conditions.

Softbank and Sprint

have entered into a national security agreements with the NSA, DOD and DHS and

must appoint a government-approved independent member of the board to serve as

security director and oversee the agreement.

The government also

has a one-time right to require Sprint to decommission certain equipment in the

Clearwire network assuming it completes that purchase and an ongoing right to

review and approve certain network vendors for Sprint and Clearwire.

Some national security

concerns have been raised about the deal in the FCC docket.

In its comments, the

Communications Workers of America said they were concerned about the

connections of SoftBank and Clearwire's association with Chinese vendors Huawei

and ZTE, which are supplying equipment for their networks. At minimum, CWA

wants restrictions on the use of Huawei and ZTE technology in Sprint/Clearwire

networks, which it concedes would have the possible side benefit of boosting

jobs in domestic equipment companies.

Back in October and

following an almost year-long investigation, the House Permanent Select

Committee on Intelligence recommended that telecom providers steer clear of

Chinese-based global tech companies Huawei and ZTE.

During congressional

debates over cybersecurity, one issue both sides of the aisle agreed on was

that the country needed to better track the foreign-made telecom-related

hardware and software in critical U.S. telecom systems.

If the FCC and DOJ do

sign off on the SoftBank/Sprint deal, it will likely be with conditions agreed

to by the companies to insulate the U.S. operations from ZTE

or Huawei network equipment.

The FCC Wednesday was on day 180 of its review of the

Sprint/SoftBank/Clearwire deal. It sets itself a 180-day informal shot clock

for merger reviews.