Social Networking App Company Path Settles FTC Privacy Complaint

Even as he announced he was heading for the exit -- Feb. 15 --

Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz sent a signal that the

commission remains focused on online privacy, in this case app privacy. That

included a settlement with one app company, a new report on mobile app privacy

disclosures and a set of mobile app best practice guidelines for protecting

information.

According to the FTC and Justice Department, social

networking app Path agreed to pay $800,000 to settle charges that it collected

personal information online from kids younger than 13 without securing their parents' consent,

which violates the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

In a complaint filed Jan. 31 in the Northern District of

California, the FTC and DOJ cited over 3,000 instances where Path collected

personal information from address books using the mobile app, including names,

addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. It also collected info when kids

registered or accessed content, the agencies said.

Along with the $800,000 civil penalty, Path agreed to delete

all info it had collected from kids younger than 13 and promised not to violate

the Children's Online Privacy Protection rule in the future. It must also

"implement a comprehensive privacy program, and submit to regular

assessments by an independent third party." Those are similar to

requirements placed on Google in an FTC settlement over online privacy issues.

Path blogged that the problem has already been corrected. "As you may know, we ask users' their birthdays during the process of creating an account," the company said. "However, there was a period of time where our system was not automatically rejecting people who indicated that they were under 13. Before the FTC reached out to us, we discovered and fixed this sign-up process qualification, and took further action by suspending any underage accounts that had mistakenly been allowed to be created."

"Over the years the FTC has been vigilant in responding

to a long list of threats to consumer privacy, whether it's mortgage

applications thrown into open trash dumpsters, kids' information culled by

music fan websites, or unencrypted credit card information left vulnerable to

hackers," said Leibowitz in a statement that had the ring of a valedictory

address. "This settlement with Path shows that no matter what new

technologies emerge, the agency will continue to safeguard the privacy of

Americans."

The court has to accept the settlement for it to be

official, though that is essentially a pro forma step.

In addition to the settlement, the FTC Friday released a new

study, Mobile

Privacy Disclosures, with a host of recommendations -- which could be

viewed as the chairman's parting advice on how to avoid regulation. Those

included "considering" a do-not-track regime for smartphones,

standardized privacy policies, getting affirmative consent before accessing

sensitive data -- like geolocation -- and much more.

"The FTC should be applauded for continuing down the

path of voluntary recommendations that give companies flexibility to find the

best solution for their particular needs," Daniel Castro, a senior analyst

with Information Technology and Innovation Foundation said in a statement.

"However, while some of these recommendations are in line with current

industry best practices, others reflect an overemphasis on privacy at the

expense of innovation."

The Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) was accentuating the

positive for the most part.

"The FTC report is quite positive about many of the privacy

advances that are taking place in the market," said Jules Polonetsky and

Christopher Wolf, cochairs of the FPF. "The Commission likes Apple's just

in time pop-ups and Limit Ad Tracking features, Google's app dashboard,

industry work on icons, the FPF Design For Trust Project with designer Ilana

Westerman and the California effort that got privacy links into app stores.

"The FTC doesn't propose any new requirements that

would interfere [with] the success of the app ecosystem, other than urging

platforms to play more of a gate keeper role. Although we do agree that

platforms can do more, it is quite likely that in the near future, consumers

will be accessing apps directly across not only from phones, but from

computers, cars, the smart grid and elsewhere. It may be limiting for

regulators and for consumers to rely on platforms to decide which programs are

acceptable on your computer and elsewhere."

Also Friday, the FTC

released a tip sheet for mobile app developers, calling it "a starting

point to help you provide a secure experience for your users," but adding

that the FTC "expects app developers to adopt and maintain reasonable data

security practices."