Soap Exec Nominated Ambassador to Hungary

Colleen Bradley Bell, producer for Bell-Phillip Television (soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful), has been nominated by President Obama to be ambassador to Hungary.

Bell was a bundler for the president's 2012 campaign. Those are supporters who raise money from friends and present it to the campaign in a "bundle." Bell raised a little north of $300,000 for the campaign, according to the Center for Responsive politics.

Bell served as a member of the Advisory Committee on the Arts for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2010-2012 and was named chairman of the committee in 2011. She was also a general trustee for the board of the Center.

She is a founding member of the Natural Resources Defense Council's Leadership Council.