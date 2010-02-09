Snow Forces FCC to Reschedule Feb. 11 Public Meeting
The FCC has rescheduled its Feb. 11 public meeting due to
the second major snow storm scheduled to hit D.C, in less than a week.
The meeting will now be Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
The commission is planning to propose some changes to
its ex parte rules to require outside parties to spell out their contacts
with commissioners and staff about docketed FCC proceedings in more detail and
take other steps designed to make the agency more streamlined and its processes
more transparent.
The FCC also announced Tuesday (Feb. 9) that it would have
to postpone a Feb. 10 public forum on creating an emergency response center for
pubic safety broadband communications.
