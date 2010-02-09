Snow Forces FCC to Reschedule Feb. 11 Public Meeting

The FCC has rescheduled its Feb. 11 public meeting due to

the second major snow storm scheduled to hit D.C, in less than a week.

The meeting will now be Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

The commission is planning to propose some changes to

its ex parte rules to require outside parties to spell out their contacts

with commissioners and staff about docketed FCC proceedings in more detail and

take other steps designed to make the agency more streamlined and its processes

more transparent.

The FCC also announced Tuesday (Feb. 9) that it would have

to postpone a Feb. 10 public forum on creating an emergency response center for

pubic safety broadband communications.