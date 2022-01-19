SMPTE/USC Team on Virtual Production Research

SMPTE, the society of motion picture and television--and digital--engineers, is teaming with the University of Southern California's Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) to study on-set virtual production (OSVP).



SMPTE defines OSVP as where "physical and digital worlds interact in real-time using traditional production tools plus virtual and augmented reality, CGI, and game-engine technologies."



The two are partnering to collaborate on prototypes, demonstrations and lab testing, given what SMPTE has said are the challenges in "knowledge, interoperability, and lack of resources" in the OSVP space. ETC will be the lead researcher and the results will be shared with the wider media entertainment industry to help alleviate those "known pain points."



The goal is to come up with, among other things, "curated education, interoperability guidelines, benchmarks, workflows, naming conventions and technical solutions," and SMPTE says it is looking to produce some results in those areas within a year.



It is the first in a series of a Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) initiatives launched last June to "address quickly evolving technologies and their application across the media and entertainment industry." ■