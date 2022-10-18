SMPTE Elects Renard Jenkins First Black Board President

Renard Jenkins (Image credit: SMPTE)

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has elected new board officers, including the first Black SMPTE board president, all of whom will begin serving in January 2023.

Renard Jenkins from Warner Bros. Discovery has been elected president; Richard Welsh of Deluxe Media is executive VP; Michael Zink, also of Warner Bros. Discovery, is education VP; and Lisa Hobbs will be secretary-treasurer.

All are for two-year terms.

"I look forward to respecting the Society's past while working with my colleagues to build a sustainable future. As we focus on cutting-edge technology, innovative tools, and diverse perspectives and ideas," said Jenkins following his election. "[W]e will create a forward-leaning organization to increase participation and our influence throughout the media and entertainment space. By partnering with our peers across the technology and standards sectors and being inclusive of all groups through all of our global offerings, we are laying the foundation for a more collaborative future. All these elements are essential if the Society is to continue to thrive, remain relevant, and provide a welcoming and supportive environment for professionals and students across our industry."

Other 2022-2023 officers are Hans Hoffmann, past president; Sally Hattoris, standards VP; Paul Stechly, finance VP; and Rose Lockwood, members VP. ■