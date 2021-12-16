Smithsonian Channel’s ‘Ice Airport Alaska’ Takes Off With New Season in January

Smithsonian Channel will bring back its docuseries Ice Airport Alaska for its sophomore campaign on Jan. 9, the network announced Thursday.

The series chronicles the Ted Stevens International Airport in Alaska as it gets hammered by sub-zero temperatures, snowstorms, blizzards, and earthquakes, according to the network.

Ice Airport Alaska highlights the airport’s 110 staff members who work 24/7 just to keep the 33 million square feet of active runway clear of the 6 million tons of snow that fall annually, according to Smithsonian.