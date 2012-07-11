Smith's IP-Protection Bill Tabbed 'Zombie' Reanimation of SOPA

As he signaled last week in a statement for an IP enforcement

hearing, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Lamar Smith (R-Texas) has

introduced a bill that would beef up a Bush Administration IP attachÃ© program,

but some are calling it an effort to piece out the Stop Online Piracy Act,

which also beefed up the attachÃ© program but was scuttled by a Silicon

Smith says the current administration has been too lax on

intellectual property enforcement, prompting him to introduce the bill. The

Intellectual Property AttachÃ© Act would call for the placement of IP attaches

The bill was being painted by its critics as an effort to reanimate

parts of the dead SOPA bill, with zombie references in both a posting on

TechCrunch

and a USA News & World Report story about that and other online stories on

If it is the beginning of SOPA the sequel, one unlikely

backer is Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), one of SOPA's strongest opponents. He

is ready to support the Smith bill, with some modification to exempt fair use,

"Rep. Issa is set to support the legislation, with small

modifications," the statement said. "The Intellectual Property

AttachÃ© Act is written to help American individuals and companies that are

experiencing intellectual property infringement in certain foreign countries.

The legislation will place USPTO trained IP attaches in countries around the

world, focusing on areas where American job creators and innovators are

experiencing especially high levels of IP-theft. These attaches will work with

the foreign governments to help eliminate in-country IP theft that is

occurring. This is a net benefit to all Americans both IP holders and

consumers. Also, the training and other programs that the attaches may provide

can also help local law enforcement to deal with IP-infringement that is

occurring....Additionally, we expect that an amendment will be made to the

legislation before it is marked up that will instruct the attaches to promote

Public Knowledge, which has made its name on championing

In a letter to Smith and ranking member John

Conyers (D-Mich.),

PK president Gigi Sohn said her group opposed the legislation and pointed to

the language that had been in the SOPA bill. She also said the bill's

"enforcement only" approach was the wrong way to go. "I ask the

Judiciary Committee to withdraw the [bill] from consideration and pursue an open dialogue with the public,"

she said in a statement.