Smith Chastises Media on House Floor

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), who heads the congressional Media Fairness Caucus, Friday used his minute of opening speech before the rule debate on extending the payroll tax cut-and approving spectrum auction legislation-to call on the news media to be "honest and fair."



He cited a Pew Research survey that found that 67% of Americans believe there is either a fair amount or a great deal of bias in national news coverage. It had been the top item on the caucus' weekly newsletter, which showcases alleged examples of media bias.



"The national media owe it to the American people to be honest and fair," he said on the House floor. "Americans' distrust of the national media will continue to grow until the media adhere to the highest standards of their profession and provide the American people with the facts, balanced stories and objective coverage of the news."