Smith: Cable Ops Should Refund Consumers for Signals

At Tuesday's Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the Cable

Act, former Republican committee member Gordon Smith and current chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) agreed that consumers should get a refund when they lose

access to channels during retrans impasses.

In his testimony for the hearing, Smith, now president of

the National Association of Broadcasters, offered a three-step solution to

easing the impact of impasses on consumers. "First, we urge the FCC to

insist that pay TV providers give viewers ample notice of a possible disruption

in service; second, the FCC should allow customers to easily switch among

competing pay TV providers, without incurring financial penalties, and also

receive refunds when stations are unavailable; third, we could do a better job

as broadcasters by educating consumers about the availability of free

over-the-air television."

Rockefeller thanked him for his interest in refunds, which

came as no surprise since he had been first to raise the issue at the hearing.

"When consumers lose channels in these corporate disputes, they should get

a refund."

Another top Democrat, Communications Subcommittee Chairman

John Kerry (D-Mass.), was in agreement with Smith on the importance of local

broadcasting. Kerry said that one of the Cable Act's goals was to preserve

local broadcasting, something he said he wants to do.

That was in sharp contrast to witness Mark Cooper of the

Consumer Federation of America, who called exclusive broadcast licenses an

original sin, and said broadcasters needed to be moved out of the way in favor

of unlicensed uses of their spectrum.