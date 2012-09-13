Small Cable Ops to FCC: Attention Must Be Paid

Small cable operators want the FCC to make

sure when it considers the state of competition in its next marketplace report,

it get a better handle on who is no longer around to compete.

In

comments on the FCC's next video competition report, the American Cable

Association has asked the FCC to do a more "granular" analysis on the

increase in small cable operators who have had to close their doors.

"The

FCC has data showing that the number of cable systems has significantly

decreased over the past five years," said ACA President/CEO Matt Polka.

"ACA believes that this trend reveals significant problems in the market

for the delivery of video programming, particularly for smaller multichannel

video programming distributors serving smaller markets and rural areas,"

said Polka.

The

FCC data, says ACA, shows that since October 2005, the number of cable systems

has declined 26% from 7,208 to 5,312), and that for the smallest systems -- those

under 10,000 subs -- that percentage drop is even greater.

According

to National Cable Television Cooperative data, says ACA, over the past five

years, 793 small and rural cable system members serving a total of more than

35,000 customers have closed, most because they ceased service rather than,

say, consolidating operations.

Together,

says ACA, the numbers add up to a decrease in smaller cable operators that the

FCC should break out from its report on the overall decrease in systems, saying

it could be a an early warning sign, the canary in the headend, as it were, of

problems for larger systems.

Polka

also says that no FCC video competition report will be complete without

"all available data and information pertaining to the practice of

coordinated retransmission consent negotiations by non-commonly owned TV

stations operating in the same market."