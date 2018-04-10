Slaughter FTC Nomination Sent to Senate

The President has officially nominated Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to be a member of the Federal Trade Commission, filling out the term of former Democratic chair Edith Ramirez, a seven-year term that would end in 2022.

He sent her nomination to the Senate late Monday (April 9).

Slaughter is chief counsel to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and has worked for the senator since 2009 as an advisor on telecom, privacy and intellectural property.

She is a former associate at Sidley Austin in D.C.

The President indicated she was his pick last month, announcing his intention to nominate her.

Currently, the FTC is at two members, awaiting the confirmation and installation of the rest of the President's picks.